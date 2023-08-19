Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s dogs are reportedly the most ‘difficult’ asset in divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s lawyers have a lot on their plate amid their high-profile divorce. With speculation about what Sam Asghari could receive with the prenup, their dogs have now entered the chat.

Asghari filed for divorce on August 17th and their prenup has been described as “iron-clad.” In the filing, he requested that Britney pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs while also asking for ‘separate assets’ and ‘various items,’ per DailyMail.

According to the outlet, the “Lucky” singer, who hired Hollywood attorney Laura Wasser, is “gravely concerned” the two dogs they adopted could be included in his request. They share a Doberman named Porsha, who he gifted to Britney in 2021, and Sawyer, a German Shepherd they adopted this year.

A source told the outlet, regarding their shared assets, “the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs.” “But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present, and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui,” they explained.

Take the ring, not the dogs

Asghari and Spears have both ditched their wedding rings. A source told DailyMail Britney has no problems returning the engagement ring he got her, which he got for free. The source told the outlet, “Sam can have that ring.” “It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds,” they continued.

How Britney is doing

As for Britney’s current state, the insider revealed that she is being cared for by a team of friends, family members, and employees, like assistants and a chef.

She is also getting support from her family, which has been infamously in and out of her life. Her sister Jamie Lynn is reportedly helping her, and her mom Lynne is expected to arrive this weekend.

The insider said the 41 year old has been getting calls and texts from people she knows and hasnt spoken to in years. “She will get through this. She has gotten through worse, and no one will allow anything to happen to her,” they insisted.