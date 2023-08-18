What Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari will receive after divorce: Prenup explained

It seems Britney Spears’ estranged husband will not be receiving spousal support from the singer. As reported by TMZ, Sam Asghari filed for divorce and requested spousal support, however, their prenuptial agreement benefits Britney and includes an “extensive confidentiality clause,” as well as precludes monetary support or compensation after their divorce is finalized.

The publication also reported that “Sam’s getting nothing of significance,” apart from keeping all gifts he received throughout the relationship and his cars. A close source also revealed that Britney could be “compelled to write him a substantial check,” as it has been suggested that the actor is allegedly threatening to release information about the singer, from “their relationship, their arguments, her challenges, etc.”

Following the filing of the divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” it was said that Sam is requesting Britney to pay for his legal team. “Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,” the filing says. “Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”

Sam’s PR rep, Brandon Cohen, went on to share information after many of the rumors were covered by the media, denying that he would be challenging the prenup. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Cohen said. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

The actor also shared a short statement on Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote. “S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”