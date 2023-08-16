Oops, it’s over! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly heading for divorce after infidelity rumors

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly separated, and a divorce is on the horizon. The news comes after the couple said “I do” in a chaotic ceremony on June 9th, 2023.

The shocking news broke Wednesday. According to TMZ, they separated after a “nuclear argument.” A source told the outlet there were allegations of infidelity, with Asghari confronting Britney over a week ago about rumors she cheated.

The outlet notes they don’t know if the rumor was true, but the 29-year-old believed it, and they had a “huge fight.” Insiders said he even moved out of their house and has been living in own his place.

They told the outlet it should be only a “matter of time” before Asghari officially files for divorce.

Trouble in paradise

There have been rumors of trouble in paradise with Asghari and Spears for months. In February is was reported those close to her were planning an intervention, which they did not go through with.

Then in March, after the actor was photographed without his wedding ring, his publicist, Brandon Cohen, denied all rumors of issues in their relationship. “Asghari simply took off his ring because he is currently filming a movie,” they told Page Six, at the time.

A couple of months later in May TMZ reported there’s been “deep trouble” and Asghari was already sleeping somewhere else most of the time. An insider told the outlet the singer even got physical during one of their screaming matches.

Despite the reported drama at home, Asghari has been defending the 41-year-old mother. In July, after Spears was allegedly slapped by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard, Asghari shared a lengthy statement condemning the incident.

When and if Asghari does file for divorce, the “Drive Me Crazy” singer should be well protected. She has a prenup that protects her assets. An insider told TMZ Britney will likely give him a “check” that will “settle things.”

The news comes ahead of her memoir, The Woman in Me, which has been described as “brutally honest.” Journalist Sam Lasky is the ghostwriter, and it’s expected to cover her conservatorship, her marriage to Asghari, and other topics she has never spoken about in public.

The memoir was supposed to come out on October 24, 2023, but if the divorce happens, she may want to add or erase some of the information about Asghari.