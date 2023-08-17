According to reports, Britney Spears is taking measures to protect her assets during her separation from Sam Asghari. She has reportedly hired Laura Wasser, a prominent divorce lawyer from the entertainment industry.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, the pop star has hired a prominent lawyer for what is expected to be a contentious legal battle with her Iranian-born actor ex-partner.

©GettyImages



Britney Spears reportedly hired the same lawyer she used during her custody battle with Kevin Federline

It has been alleged that Asghari is attempting to alter the terms of the prenuptial agreement that he and Spears previously agreed upon.

The insider told the publication the 29-year-old star is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

The “Toxic” singer has worked with Wasser ins the past

Britney hired her in 2008 when she was in a custody battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline for their two sons, Sean Preston (now 17) and Jayden (now 16).

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly separated

The news comes after the couple said “I do” in a chaotic ceremony on June 9th, 2023. The shocking news broke Wednesday. According to TMZ, they separated after a “nuclear argument.” A source told the outlet there were allegations of infidelity, with Asghari confronting Britney over a week ago about rumors she cheated.

The outlet notes they don’t know if the rumor was true, but the 29-year-old believed it, and they had a “huge fight.” Insiders said he even moved out of their house and has been living in own his place.