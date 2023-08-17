Britney Spears is reportedly planning a comeback album as Sam Asghari seeks spousal support

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage has come to an end, and they are both focusing on their future. News broke yesterday that they separated after a “nuclear argument.” A few hours later, Asghari officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Neither Spears, who retained celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, has not spoken publicly about the divorce, but there have been some updates, with Extra reporting Thursday that she is working on putting together a deal with Sony for what could be an “epic comeback album.”

If Spears is like most singers that use the drama in their life to make incredible albums, she may find peace reclaiming music in the studio.

According to Page Six insiders, the “Lucky” singer has an “upcoming writers camp” and is even getting songs from “big artists.”

The album will have to be added to Britney’s list of things to do, since she has her highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” hitting stores on October 24.

A second source told the outlet, “Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.”

Spears has not released a new album since “Glory” in 2016. She released her first song following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021: “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John.

Last month, Will.i.am released “Mind Your Business,” which featured the singer, but she did not promote the song after its release - which is a bit odd.

Sam Asghari’s future

While Spears may find herself back in the studio following the divorce, Asghari may have his eyes set on figuring out his finances.

The 29-year-old is asking that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys’ fees. Plus, a source told Page Six he is allegedly “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup.”

The insider alleged that he is even threatening to go public with “extraordinarily embarrassing” information about his ex-wife unless he “gets paid.”

A rep for the actor denied the claims that he is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit her. “All these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.” Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent said. “Sam has always and will always support her.”

The divorce brings an end to their relationship that started in 2016. They married in June 2022, recently celebrating their first anniversary.

It is the third marriage that comes to an end for Spears. She was infamously married to her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004 and former backup dancer Kevin Federline from October 2004 to July 2007. She shares two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with the former dancer.