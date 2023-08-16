Ellen DeGeneres’ loving message to Portia de Rossi as they celebrate 15 years of marriage

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating their 15 wedding anniversary today, August 16th. The couple has been together for 18 years, saying “I do” in August 2008 at their home in Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday, the former host shared a photo with her wife and a touching statement. “To my wife of 15 years- I fall more in love with you every day,” she wrote in the caption. “My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary.”

The couple is lucky because they get to celebrate two anniversarys every year. They also celebrate the day they started dating, on December 1st. In 2022 DeGeneres shared a similar post to celebrate 18 years together.

Their love story

DeGeneres came out as gay in 1997, and de Rossi reportedly met at a party in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2004 that they started dating. Portia came out publicly in 2005.

De Rossi shared in a 2005 interview that when she ran into Ellen again at a photo shoot a year prior, she took “her breath away.“

It seems de Rossi fell in love instantly. “That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry,” she said. “My knees were weak. It was amazing,” she told The Advocate.

They crossed paths again that night at the VH1 awards show- and the rest is herstory. “We just were kind of supposed to be together. That’s my side of the story,” she continued.

Since then, they have supported each other in everything they do, attend events together, and look happy in love. Congrats!