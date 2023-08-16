Tia Blanco shares a sweet video of her and Brody Jenner’s newborn girl

Tiarah “Tia” Blanco is over the moon with her and Brody Jenner’s newborn girl. Blanco took to social media to share a video of her family. “So in love,” she captioned the post, including her days-old daughter Honey Raye Jenner. The surfer and the reality tv star welcomed Honey on July 29.

“I’m over here crying with delight… She’s smiling already!!! She’s💜💜💜💜,” Jenner’s mom Linda Thompson, commented.

Blanco and Jenner confirmed their relationship on Instagram in June 2022, following rumors of dating in April of the same year. They announced their pregnancy in January 2023 and had a princess-themed baby shower in June.

During the special occasion, Jenner proposed to Blanco and shared the heartwarming news on Instagram by posting a video of his speech and expressing gratitude to their guests.

Brody, who is the half-sibling of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and his fiancé, shared on August 10, which happens to be Kylie’s birthday, an intimate home video with their followers of her home water birth inside a small pool. “We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th,” they wrote.

©GettyImages



Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner are seen leaving Nobu on July 11, 2023 in Malibu, California.

“Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support,” Blanco continued in the caption.