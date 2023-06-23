Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are engaged! The couple is expecting their first child

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are engaged. Jenner popped the big question while celebrating their baby’s baby shower, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Blanco shared the news on her Instagram, calling the moment one of the happiest of her life. “Still feel like I am dreaming,” she wrote. “Please don’t pinch me! Yesterday was the most beautiful baby shower that ended with a proposal from the man of my dreams. It was so special to share these moments with the people we love so much. I know baby girl felt all the love in there!”

The photos show Jenner and Blanco kissing as she shows off her engagement ring. They also show the moment when Jenner proposes and the two surrounded by their friends and family. The event was attended by Jenner’s parents, Caitlyn and Linda Jenner, and siblings, Brandon, Burt, and Cassandra.

Jenner and Blanco were first linked together in 2022, with them confirming their relationship in an Instagram post. In January of this year, the two announced that they were expecting their first child.

“To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," wrote Jenner on Instagram. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year… Our little angel is on their way Happy new year!"