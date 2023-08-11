Brody Jenner is officially a dad! Surfer Tia Blanco has home water birth

Brody Jenner, the half-sibling of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, is officially a father. The reality star and his professional surfer fiancé Tia Blanco welcomed a baby girl into the world on July 29. On Thursday, August 10, which happens to be Kylie’s birthday, the couple shared an intimate home video with their followers of her home water birth inside a small pool. “We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th,” they wrote.

Considering Blanco is a professional surfer and has spent a chunk of her life in the ocean, a water birth was the perfect birth plan for the new mom. “Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support,” Blanco continued in the caption.

A few hours later, Brody also shared a gallery of photos from their first 12 days together. “l love my girls,” he captioned the post.

The new birth means that Kylie and Kendall are officially aunties again, although it is unclear how close the siblings are to each other. While Brody does not follow any of his former Kardashian stepsisters, he does follow Kylie and Kendall. However, they were not at the baby shower. Caitlyn Jenner was there, and Brody’s other siblings.

The couple has had a bit of a whirlwind romance. According to TMZ, they started dating in May 2022 after meeting in Hawaii when Brody was there on a family vacation. They went surfing and had an instant connection. The nature lovers began traveling together, and their relationship moved quickly, with the couple announcing their pregnancy on January 1, 2022. Brody proposed at their baby shower.