Pregnant Serena Williams and daughter Olympia take an amazing bathroom selfie

Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. knows how to strike a fierce pose. The mom and soon-to-be older sister were in a public bathroom on Wednesday, and they couldn’t resist taking a photo in front of the mirror. “Olympia, let’s do a bathroom selfie,” the tennis pro tells her daughter.

©Serena Williams





What resulted was an incredible photo showing Serena, her growing baby bump, and Olympia with her hand on her hip and her arm thrown back dramatically. The adorable little girl looked slay and confident.

The tennis star, who announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala, has been enjoying the beautiful experience. She recently showed her dancing skills to the renowned Puerto Rican Salsa singer Frankie Ruiz’s, “Mirándote.”

The 41-year-old has also been showing how glamorous and fashion-forward she has been with her baby bump. This week she shared photos rocking a two-piece Gucci set that showed off her growing stomach.

Alexis Olympia Jr. from only child to big sister

Alexis Olympia Jr was born on September 1, 2017, and named after her dad, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Serena calls her Olympia and has “I’m Olympia’s mom,” in her Instagram bio. Using her middle name probably helps with any confusion in the home since she shares the same name as her dad.

Williams has not shared the due date, but assuming she announced the beginning of her second trimester, it could be sometime around late November 2023. The couple revealed at their “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” they are expecting a girl.

In the video she uploaded to YouTube, an exciting display of drone lights, spelled out “Girl!” The family cheered happily, and Olympia had a giant smile on her face, showing her approval.