Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 26th birthday today, August 10! The reality star and businesswoman has made a name for herself after being in the limelight as a child with her famous family. Born to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, she always had the support of her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Now a prominent figure and a mother of two, she marks another year﻿. In honor of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister, check out photos of her over the years from 2003.