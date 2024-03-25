Life hasn’t been the same since Maluma and Susana Gómez found out they were going to be parents. The couple, overflowing with excitement, eagerly prepared for the arrival of their first daughter, sharing their joy on social media. Their hearts brimmed with emotion as they finally held little Paris in their arms on March 9th. It was a moment they’ll forever cherish, marking the start of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Maluma has fully embraced his role as a dad, from tending to bottles to changing diapers. In a recent Instagram post, the charming Colombian singer shared some of his most precious moments with his baby girl, showcasing his complete devotion to fatherhood and sheer joy in this new chapter of his life.