J Balvin and Maluma joked about their babies ending up together while promoting a new song

J Balvin and Maluma are two of the most famous Colombian musicians in the world. Their collaborations have always been a hit, and fans eagerly await their next project together.

Recently, the two singers shared a video on their Instagram Stories, where they teased their upcoming song. However, what caught the attention of many fans was their discussion about their babies and a possible future relationship between them.

In the video, J Balvin and Maluma talked about how their babies, Rio and Paris, might end up in a relationship when they grow up. Although some fans found the topic a bit awkward, the two stars used it to introduce their new song “Gafas Negras,” which is set to be released on January 25.

J Balvin and Maluma have been friends for a long time, and their friendship has only grown stronger over the years. They have collaborated on many projects, and their music always shows their chemistry. Fans are excited to see what new projects the two singers will come up with in the future and if their babies will indeed end up in a relationship as they have jokingly suggested.

Maluma’s big announcement

The Latino superstar announced he was expecting his first child with Susana Gomez. “My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today we are going to make the world premiere of my next video,” he said. “You are going to witness [something] that no one in this world is seeing,” he added. “I’m going to stay here with you and I’m going to see that surprise with you.”

Fans were very excited, and Maluma was as well and even cried. The video shows the couple experiencing their pregnancy journey. From a doctor’s visit to telling the family and even sharing the child’s name, the now parents-to-be can be seen going through different emotions. They are expecting a little girl!