J Balvin talks about the famous photo of himself, Maluma, and Britney Spears in NY

In October, a photo confirmed an unexpected encounter: Maluma and J Balvin were having fun in a restaurant in New York alongside none other than Britney Spears. The image went viral within minutes, and people began celebrating what seemed like the announcement of an upcoming collaboration. However, it was merely a great coincidence that marked another moment in the history of music. Now, J Balvin finally reveals what they talked about that night and how their interaction with the pop princess unfolded.

“We told her how proud we are of her,” commented the “Mi Gente” singer in an interview with Keltie Knight from E! News. “We told her how much she has inspired us and how in love we are with her,” added the Colombian artist.

Balvin acknowledged Britney’s greatness, recognizing her significant legacy in English pop music, where she reached the pinnacle of success in the early 2000s.“No matter where you are in the music industry, you must respect what she has done,” expressed the reggaeton artist.

Balvin also addressed recent comments on social media expressing genuine concern for the singer, who was under her father’s guardianship for years and recently announced her divorce from Sam Asghari less than a year after their marriage. “Yes, absolutely (she is happy). I noticed, and she is very optimistic,” added Balvin.

Regarding a possible collaboration that would blend the worlds of pop and Latin urban music, José Álvaro Osorio stated that he would love for that to happen.

The photo of Maluma, J Balvin and Britney Spears

One of the first to post the famous photo was Maluma, who even joked about the pose he struck at the moment it was captured. “Who else is like me in love? 😂😂😂,” wrote the Colombian artist. In the photo, Britney embraces J Balvin, who smiles with closed eyes, while Maluma poses looking serious at the camera.

As for Britney, she said she had a good time at the restaurant with the two popular Latin music sensations. However, in a post she later deleted from her social media, she explained that she didn’t know who these guys were until she understood the reach of the photo: “Quick trip to NY... I had no idea who these guys were in this restaurant 🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😉😉😉!!! #TheWomanInMe. ”