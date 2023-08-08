Kylie Jenner’s brow game has officially reached the summit of the Eyebrow Perfection Index (EPI) charts, and no, it’s not just a brow-raising rumor. A recent eyebrow extravaganza by Lilac has crowned the celebrity with the most impeccably sculpted arches, judged with the precision of an eyebrow aficionado.

Hold onto your tweezers because this study did more than compare brows. The secret recipe? A three-part harmony: Face-Brow Compatibility (FBC), Eyebrow Style Versatility (ESV), and Popularity, all artfully combined into a single score known as the Eyebrow Perfection Index (EPI). It’s like a mathematical ode to eyebrows.

The crème de la brow