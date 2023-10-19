Kim Kardashian seeks an older partner following her split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines again, but this time for her candid revelation about her romantic aspirations after her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson. During the latest episode of the highly-anticipated Hulu series, Kim shared her thoughts on her dating life with her close friends, shedding light on her preferences and the challenges she faces in love.

In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim, 42, opened up about her dating life while having a heart-to-heart with some of her closest gal pals. The scene featured the group and their sons on their way to watch a soccer match between England’s Arsenal F.C. and Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in London.

Kim’s friends couldn’t help but wonder about the possibility of meeting new people at the game. “So this game, one of the players is going to come and meet us. I don’t know who,” Kim disclosed to her friends, sparking curiosity about a potential romantic connection. “One friend enthusiastically chimed in, ‘There might be some cute guys. You never know.’”

However, Kardashian made it clear that she had specific criteria in mind for her next romantic partner. She said with a hint of humor, “Why are you all looking at me? I have age limits, guys.”

Her friends playfully teased her about her past relationships, alluding to her well-publicized romance with Pete Davidson, who is 13 years her junior. One of her friends jestingly said, “You’re like, ‘after my last experience, I have an age limit.’”

Kim responded gracefully, saying, “I just need a little more age-appropriate. I need, like, 40s.” As she continues to embrace life as a single woman after her split with Pete Davidson in August 2022, Kim is navigating the world of romance with a sense of self-assuredness.

In a confessional later in the episode, she shared her thoughts on the challenges of being single among a sea of married friends: “Listen, when you’re single, and all your friends are married, it’s like you have desperation written on your face, and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone. I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way.”