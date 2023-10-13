Bad Bunny shares intimate details about his romance with Kendall Jenner in new album

Bad Bunny has previously shared his preference for keeping his personal life private, including details about his love life, with many of his fans speculating about his romantic relationship with Kendall Jenner. However, it seems like he is hinting at some intimate moments of his relationship with the model in his latest album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.’

The Puerto Rican singer gets candid about his romance with Kendall in the song ‘FINA’ from his new project, indicating that the pair had a special encounter at her sister’s home in Los Angeles, with many wondering about which sister the song talks about.

Fans immediately thought it could be the home of his sister Kylie Jenner, while others thought it could be Kim Kardashian, as the reality star also joined them at Drake’s concert this summer.

Despite not giving more details, Bad Bunny shares the following lyrics in his new song: “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” which translates to: “I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Quite excited f—-ng at your sister’s house.”

The singer goes on to confirm that he is talking about Kendall and responds to some of the viral questions fans have about the romance. “Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo,” translating to: “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

The lyrics also hint at his recent response during a Vanity Fair interview where he says he only speaks to “some specific people” in English. “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before,” he said, without giving more explanation.