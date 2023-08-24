Halle Berry’s child support and financial commitment to ex-husband Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s marriage ended in 2015, but it wasn’t until this week, 2023, that their journey to finalize their divorce concluded. After their brief two-year marriage, the legal process dragged on due to unresolved matters around their son, Maceo, 9. They finally settled custody arrangements and child support, and despite a prenup, significant financial implications are falling on Berry. Here’s what’s in the agreement, per TMZ.

What’s in the agreement

Legal documents set in motion with the L.A. County Superior Court outlined the agreement. Child support is a big topic of discussion, and they have opted for a shared arrangement for legal and physical custody of Maceo. Berry will contribute a monthly sum of $8,000 to Martinez, in addition to an incremental 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.

The “Catwoman” star is also responsible for covering Maceo’s private school expenses, extracurricular activities (including soccer), and his health insurance needs, both medical and dental. Plus, any unforeseen medical expenses not covered by insurance fall under the mother of 2’s financial responsibility.

Berry will have custody of Maceo from Monday through Wednesday, while Martinez will take over from Wednesday through Friday. Joint custody will alternate during weekends.

The documentation also specifies that Maceo will actively participate in individual and collective counseling sessions in an inclusive setting where Berry, her daughter Nahla (from a prior relationship with Gabriel Aubry), and Maceo can engage as a family.

Berry’s new love

While Berry and Martinez did not work out, the 57-year-old has found love again with Van Hunt. The musician and her look happy together and are very serious. Maceo, who was at the center of the divorce drama, has approved of him.

Last year in January, the actress opened up to AARP, where she gushed about her relationship with the singer saying Maceo even led a “commitment ceremony” for them in the backseat of a car.

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” she said. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy,’” she added.

The special ceremony had the couple fighting back tears. “It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us,” she said.

Hunt also has a son of his own, and Berry called them a “modern family.” “I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living in this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making,” she told the outlet.