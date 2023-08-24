Britney Spears gets a new puppy as custody settlement of her shared dogs with Sam Asghari concludes

Britney Spears has found solace in the company of an adorable new addition to her furry family. The 41-year-old singer, who recently settled the custody arrangements for her other dogs with soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari, took to social media to introduce her followers to an endearing white pup named Snow.

Britney Spears has long been an advocate for animal rights and a loving pet owner, and her latest Instagram post showcases her affinity for her four-legged friends. The short video she shared featured the adorable white pup playfully frolicking around her.

©Britney Spears





This heartwarming introduction comes as a welcome distraction after the recent resolution of a custody arrangement involving her other dogs.

According to sources, Spears and Asghari have reached an amicable agreement regarding the custody of their adopted dogs. TMZ reported that the couple has mutually agreed to distribute their beloved pets, signifying a step towards closure in their journey together.

As part of the settlement, Asghari will now have full custody of a Doberman named Porsha. He was initially gifted this canine companion to Spears in October 2021, intending to train the dog to provide added protection for the “Toxic” singer.

Meanwhile, Spears will continue nurturing her connection with the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, which the former couple adopted in March during a trip to Maui.

Britney Spears and her separation from Sam Asghari

According to reports, Britney Spears is taking measures to protect her assets during her separation from Sam Asghari. She has reportedly hired Laura Wasser, a prominent divorce lawyer from the entertainment industry. It has been alleged that Asghari is attempting to alter the terms of the prenuptial agreement that he and Spears previously agreed upon.

The insider told Page Six, the 29-year-old star is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”