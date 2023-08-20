Britney Spears enjoys night with friends after opening up about divorce

Britney Spears is seeking the support of her friends amid news of her divorce from her estranged husband Sam Asghari. The iconic singer was photographed over the weekend out and about in Los Angeles, before meeting up with some friends. Britney also opened up about how she is currently dealing with her split, after being married for 14 months.

Britney documented her fun night with friends over the weekend, sharing a series of clips of playing dress up, living her best life by the pool, and doing her iconic twirls. She went on to reveal that it was one of her “friends” who “tipped off” the paparazzi when she was heading to the store to get some drinks. “I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!” she added, showing off her sparkly green minidress, paired with white boots and aviator sunglasses.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” Britney revealed, explaining that she prefers not to give too many details about the failed relationship, but has received the support of her friends. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”

She also revealed that she has been “playing it strong for way too long,” but she is managing the situation as best as she can, without the support of her family. “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good.”

