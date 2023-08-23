2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals©GettyImages
Sofia Vergara’s co-star criticized after joking about her divorce: ‘It wasn’t even funny’

The joke was also described as a “low blow” as the former couple previously asked the public to be respectful about their divorce.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Sofia Vergara has been making headlines following news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The newly single star has been living her best life, accompanied by her closest family members and friends, receiving a lot of support from her colleagues, including her ‘Modern Family’ co-star Julie Bowen, who commented on her split.

While many continue to show support, other of her co-stars have decided to joke about her current status and single life. During a recent live episode of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Sofia’s fellow judge Howie Mandel, decided to poke fun at her divorce after a 12-year-old ventriloquist took the stage to perform a magic act, in which his puppet ended up having a love connection with Heidi Klum.

Americas Got Talent - Season 17©GettyImages

“If I have one word of advice, if you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofia because she’s in the market right now,” Mandel said, causing mixed reactions from the audience, with some people voicing their criticism and booing the judge, while others cheered and laughed.

Sofia said yes and threw her hands up in the air, while host Terry Crews defended the actress. “No, no. We are not doing that here,” he said following the joke. Online users were also sharing their thoughts when the awkward moment happened. “That was so messed up @howiemandel making fun of Sofia,” one person wrote.

“And it wasn’t even funny!!!” someone else commented, “Know your place Howie. Thank you for Terry for saving Sofia.” The joke was also described as a “low blow” as the former couple previously asked the public to be respectful about their decision to call it quits, as they announced their unexpected split.

