Julie Bowen says Sofia Vergara ‘doesn’t need’ to be in a relationship right now

Julie Bowen looks forward to the future of recently separated actress Sofia Vergara. During a conversation with E! News, the “Modern Family” star said the Colombian actress would rise whether she is single or in a relationship.

“Everything she does, she does with grace,” Julie told the publication. “And she rises above, and she just goes forward. She’s warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship, she will be, but she sure doesn’t need one.”

©GettyImages



Sofia Vergara (L) and Julie Bowen arrive at USA Network Hosts “Modern Family” fan appreciation day held at Westwood Village Theatre on October 28, 2013 in Westwood, California.

Sofia, who announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, has spent her days working on her beauty brand, and attending parties and concerts.

Sofia Vergara’s single life

While Joe was photographed in Los Angeles, running some errands and carrying his dog Bubbles in his arms, Sofia was spotted celebrating her sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood. The actress took to social media to document her night out with her niece Claudia and her friend Margarita Heilbron.

©GettyImages



Sofía Vergara is seen on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

After a few days, she showcased her dance talent at Karol G’s second concert in Los Angeles. This was after her impressive performance on Friday, August 18, which saw several famous personalities in attendance, such as Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

The Hollywood star was spotted enjoying the show from the VIP area at the Rose Bowl, accompanied by Claudia Vergara, her cousin Maria Vergara, and her friend Paulina Vega.