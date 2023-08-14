Sofia Vergara parties over the weekend: Joe Manganiello spotted without wedding ring for the first time

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are doing their best at moving on with their lives, following the announcement of their unexpected divorce. The actor was spotted over the weekend stepping out without his wedding ring for the first time, accompanied by his dog Bubbles, after it was reported that the actress gave full custody of the 10-year-old chihuahua to her former partner.

Joe was photographed in Los Angeles, running some errands and carrying Bubbles in his arms. Meanwhile, Sofia was spotted celebrating his sister’s birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood. The actress took to social media to document her night out with Veronica, her niece Claudia, and her friend Margarita Heilbron.

Following the split, online users wondered about the custody of their dog Bubbles. “Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up,” a source close to the actor told DailyMail.

It was also reported that “Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody,” adding that “Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”

Another source revealed to Us Weekly that “They both realized that they were rarely on the same page,” explaining that “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together. They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”