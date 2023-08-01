Sofia Vergara asks court to uphold Joe Manganiello prenup

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are proceeding with their divorce. As the two are working on terms for their divorce, Vergara has asked the court for various things, including the preservation of their prenup.

©GettyImages



Manganiello and Vergara at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Manganiello filed for divorce in July. New documents show that Vergara responded and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce, reports PEOPLE. Vergara also requested for the court to uphold her prenup and to retain various assets, including jewelry, artwork, and other valuables. In her documentation, Vergara states she wants to preserve her earnings made before, during, and after her marriage to Manganiello.

Vergara and Manganiello announced their split earlier this year, sharing a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” reads the statement, obtained by Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

It appears like the split was amicable, with both wishing the best for the other. Sources claim the two had been struggling in their marriage for some time, and that they "always put on a good front publicly."

Sofia Vergara has been spotted enjoying trips and outings since the divorce. In July, she celebrated her birthday alongside friends in Italy. Earlier this week, she was photographed having dinner with her girlfriends in a restaurant in West Hollywood. A source reports she’s doing “excellent” despite the divorce. "She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," said the insider to PEOPLE. "She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."