Sofia Vergara stuns in leopard print dress for girl’s night out

Sofia Vergara was spotted in an outing with some girlfriends. The Colombian actress and TV personality spent part of her Saturday at a restaurant in West Hollywood, looking stunning and ready for a good time.

Vergara wore a skintight leopard print dress that she paired with some stunning accessories, including a Chanel handbag and some Christian Louboutin heels. She wore her hair loose and wavy and looked stunning for her outing at the trendy Bird Streets Club restaurant in Los Angeles.

Photos show her parking her Range Rover and smiling towards the paparazzi who were snapping her photographs.

Earlier this month, Vergara and her husband of seven years Joe Manganiello announced their divorce. The two shared a joint statement on July 18, following her birthday, where she was spotted celebrating with some friends in Italy. Manganiello then filed for divorce.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read the joint statement, revealed to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Despite the split, it appears like Vergara is taking her divorce in stride. "She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," said a source to PEOPLE. "She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere." The insider also revealed that there was no drama between Vergara and Manganiello, and that the two parted ways amicably.

Another source revealed that while the two loved and respected eachother, they simply didn’t work out in the long run. “They were really trying to make it work though,” said the source to PEOPLE. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

