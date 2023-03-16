Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry celebrate their daughter Nahla’s 15th birthday

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry’s daughter Nahla Ariel Aubry is officially 15! The Pisces was born on Thursday, March 16, 2008, and she had a special dedication from her parents on Instagram. Berry was the first to post, sharing three photos of Nahla, who she called “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given.” “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!” The happy mom added.



Aubry shared his post honoring his only child an hour later. “Happy Birthday my beautiful little Nahla. Nothing brings more joy than seeing you grow into the amazing little woman that you are,” he wrote in the touching caption.



Aside from paparazzi pictures, Nahla’s parents have done a great job at allowing their daughter to have a private life away from the spotlight. In a couple of years when she turns 18 we will see how she chooses to handle her life. She is among the next generation of celebrity kids like Valentina Pinault, 16, Suri Cruise and Shiloh Jolie Pitt, who are both 16.



©GettyImages



2009 Photo of Aubry and Berry

The Catwoman star and model began dating in 2005 after meeting at a Versace store opening in Manhattan. Berry became pregnant two years later in 2007. They welcomed Nahla in 2008, and in 2009 Aubry told PEOPLE she “needed a sibling.” While Nahla did get a sibling, it wasn’t from Aubry. The couple separated two years later, in 2010.

Berry went on to date Olivier Martinez after meeting on set in 2010. They married in 2013, welcoming Maceo-Robert,9, that same year. The couple separated in 2015, with their divorce finalized in 2016.



Now Berry is happily dating Van Hunt, who is also a father. The singer shares a son named Drake from a previous relationship. A source told Closer in 2022, “Van is so caring with Nahla and Maceo because it’s in his nature to be protective.” “Van introduced Drake to Halle and her kids,” they said. “Everyone totally clicked.” It was reported last year her son led a commitment ceremony for her and Hunt.

As for Aubry, he sparked rumors in Many 2022 with Charlize Theron, but it doesn’t seem like anything ever got serious. A source told US Weekly they sparked a “casual romance” and were “enjoying each other.” From his Instagram it looks like the Canadian model is enjoying the single life posing shirtless, taking selfies, and working out.