Halle Berry turns embarrassing moment into positive message: ‘That happened!’

Halle Berry is getting back on her feet. The Hollywood star made a graceful recovery after having an accident at a special charity event in Los Angeles on Friday. “Sometimes you bust your a–,” she said after tripping over at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The 56-year-old actress was serving as a guest speaker at the ‘Looking Beyond’ luncheon, which helps raise funds “to positively impact the lives of as many children and families with a range of special needs as possible.” Halle was ready to share her speech with the attendees, however things didn’t go as planned.

“What happened was....My dear friend Shilla Hekmat invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called Looking Beyond that raises money for children with special needs... then that happened!!! I face-planted,” the actress wrote on social media, detailing what happened.

“You didn’t fall. The floor was just getting up. Glad you’re okay!” one person wrote, while someone else added, “Your fall and getting up with so much grace, humility and even laughing with yourself all the while doing good for others. You are what pure goodness is what we need in this world,” adding. “You are Catwoman. You have 9 lives!”

Fans of the star praised her for getting back up and delivering her speech, turning the embarrassing moment into a positive message, and urging everyone to donate money for a good cause. “ Children are worth it!” she wrote.