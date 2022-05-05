Halle Berry shares iconic throwback with Donatella Versace and Jennifer Lopez

It may not be Thursday yet, but Halle Berry shared an epic throwback. On Tuesday, the Catwoman actress posted a pic on Instagram smiling happily with Donatella Versace and Jennifer Lopez. “Hanging with 2 fashion icons! circa ’07,” she captioned the post.



Berry wrote the photo was taken circa 2007, and she was close! An article from 2006 published by Glamour says it was taken in New York at one of Donatella’s lavish parties. This occasion was for the renovation of her Fifth Avenue boutique, and among the guests were Lopez and Berry, Kate Hudson, Nicolas Cage, Claire Danes, Milla Jovovich, and Cindy Crawford, among others.

A month before the photo party, a stunning Versace campaign featuring Berry had been released. The actress was chosen by the Italian designer and at the time she gushed over why she chose her. “Halle represents everything that is great about this collection – someone who loves colour, has a real sensuality, who is strong yet feminine, and who is a real woman who has lived,” the iconic designer said.



“For me, she is easier to relate to and more relevant than a model, and of course, she looks simply beautiful in the clothes. Furthermore, I have known Halle for many years and have always admired her determination and her professionalism. Our campaign was photographed during the shooting of X Men 3, and as she only had one day off in which to complete it, she worked tirelessly from 5 am to 1 am the following morning – 20 hours straight – without batting an eyelid,” she continued.