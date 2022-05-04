Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Met Gala is the gift that keeps on giving as we continue to find out more of the amazing things that happened on Monday night. One of them is what looks like a budding friendship between Eiza González, and Billie Eilish. The talented artists briefly talked and seemed happy to be in each other's beautiful presence. Check out some of the photos below and relive their beauty individually and together.
