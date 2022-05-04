The 2022 Met Gala has ended, and the red carpet was full of corsets, wigs, feathers, and gilded glamour. Over 500 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, and tech showed up, hoping to be true to the biggest night in fashion’s theme. But the night didn’t end after the exclusive dinner because there were several after-parties for the celebrities to keep the celebration going. From Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, see how these celebs changed their look.

