As we look back at last night’s best red carpet looks from the 2022 Met Gala, we can’t help but to remember that time that New York Pet Couturier Anthony Rubio recreated and handcrafted some iconic looks from previous years. ﻿The canine fashion designer was inspired by the looks of stars such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Rubio created renditions of these dazzling and remarkable designs which were modeled by his Chihuahua twins, Kimba (blonde) and Bogie (the tri-colored). Their Instagram profile reads: “Twin Chihuahua brothers living in New York. We model, travel, party hard & dress to impress. Adopted at 4 months”

Scroll below to see these stunning oufit recreations and ask yourself, who wore it best?! 😉

...And Mr. Rubio: if you are reading this: HOLA! USA can’t wait to see what new red carpet styles inspire you!