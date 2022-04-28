Lady Gaga is releasing a new song described as ‘a love letter to the world’

Lady Gaga is releasing new music! The iconic singer has announced she recorded an original song titled Hold My Hand for the highly anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick.

Fans of the artist shared their thoughts on social media, and while some were expecting Gaga to start a new era, following her latest album release Chromatica, other online users showed their excitement about the new track.

The singer has yet to share a snippet of the song, however she described it as “a love letter to the world,” writing about her appreciation for actor and producer Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, and acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer for the opportunity.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” she confessed.

Gaga said she had been “working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other - a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

She also revealed she is thrilled to share the song with her fans and followers, which was also produced by BloodPop and Ben Rice. Top Gun is set to be released May 27, starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm