The 2022 Met Gala is finally here, and the celebrities began honoring fashion’s biggest night by wearing intricate gowns following this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie.” For the event, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute called on the elegant fashion of the 19th century.

To complete the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” attendees had one more chance to interpret American fashion. The iconic Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, is an annual fundraising gala held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

The museum hosts a dinner for a small group of A-listers from various fields, such as film, fashion, music, television, sports, and social media. Among the guests securing the sought-after invitation is a group of Latinos and Latinas A-listers representing the community on the red carpet.