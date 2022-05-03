Jared Leto gets confused for ‘doppelganger’ Fredrik Robertsson at the Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala 2022 red carpet just finished, and while their many epic moments of the night, one of the funniest was when Jared Leto was confused for Fredrik Robertsson. Getty and reporters covering the event thought that Leto was the man behind the show-stopping head-to-toe silver look before everyone found out who the person actually was. “I’m getting it in my ear piece that that’s Leto,” one of the E! Correspondents said on camera.



Robertsson wore a silver Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit with silver structured wings, and the resemblance was undeniable.

The real Leto later arrived twinning with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, wearing matching gold suits with red bowties.



Who is Robertsson?

Leto’s doppelganger describes himself as a “creative dictator” and “fashion” addict on his Instagram profile which has 28.3k followers. Ahead of the Gala, he shared a behind-the-scenes look of what went into his stunning look where his “Swedish dream team” made the magic happen. Lisa Rinna commented under his picture, “They think you’re Jared Leto on the red carpet I’m screaming at the TV saying no!!!!!!!!”

