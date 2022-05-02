The 2022 Met Gala is finally here, and we are in awe with the intricate gowns and incredible looks gracing the red carpet. Harrowed as fashion’s biggest night, the museum hosts a dinner for a group of A-list celebrities and socialites from various fields, such as film, fashion, music, television, sports, and social media. With this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is calling on the elegant fashion of the 19th century with a modern twist.

The annual fundraising gala is held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City and there is never a dull moment on the red carpet. Completing the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” attendees had one more chance to interpret American fashion. See how some of the most fashionable celebs have channeled this years theme, and keep checking in as more celebrities will wak down the red carpet as the night goes on.

