Billie Eilish to discuss sustainable fashion and greening practices at climate event

Billie Eilish is hosting one of the most important events of her career, shining light on the climate crisis and taking a short break from her ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ to join activists, musicians and celebrities to discuss the issue and bring awareness to her fans and followers all over the world.

The singer is using her platform to host ‘Overheated’ the six-day event in London, alongside her mom Maggie Baird and her non-profit organization Support + Feed, known for combating “food insecurity and the climate crisis.”

“We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis,” Maggie said.

The event will start June 10 and attendees can expect to see Billie’s brother Finneas, and other artists such as Girl in Red and Yungblud, discussing “greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.”

“Each day will feature unique programming including panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing, and opportunities for the public to take climate action,” the description for the event reads.

“Building upon our sustainability work on Billie’s world tour, and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we’re excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated,” Adam Gardner, co-founder of REVERB, explained.