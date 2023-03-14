Salma Hayek Pinault and Valentina Paloma Pinault had a sweet mother-daughter moment at the Academy Awards over the weekend. The pair were photographed looking stunning on the red carpet, with Valentina wearing Salma’s vintage Isaac Mizrahi gown from the 90’s.

This is not the first time celebrity moms and daughters decide to lend each other gowns. Here is a list of more matching fashion moments from our favorite stars.