Salma Hayek’s matching fashion moment with daughter Mathilde Pinault: See pics

Pinault is known to be the CEO of Kering, which owns top fashion brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, among others.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Salma Hayek and her step-daughter Mathilde Pinault had a major fashion moment during Paris Fashion Week. The pair were photographed together at the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2023/24 show, wearing matching ensembles and showing off their sophisticated style.

Saint Laurent : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024©GettyImages

The Hollywood star wore a Saint Laurent green gown in emerald green, paired with a black blazer, accesorized with minimal jewelry, including a gold crystal necklace, and completing her look with black platform heels and a black clutch.

Salma was all smiles at the exclusive event with Mathilde, who wore a similar gown in grey, paired with a brown puffer jacket, strappy heels and a white chain bag.

Saint Laurent : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024©GettyImages

This is not the first time the pair have been spotted sharing their passion for fashion. Just last week Salma attended the Gucci Fall/Winter show with Mathilde, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and their father Francois-Henri Pinault.

The happy family was photographed at the event, with Mathilde wearing a black dress, black boots, and matching sunglasses, while Salma wore a blue dress with spurts of glitter and lights. Valentina opted for a light blue shirt, a leather skirt, and black open-toed heels.

Gucci - Front Row - Women's Collection Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24©GettyImages

Pinault is known to be the CEO of Kering, which owns top fashion brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, among others. So it’s no surprise that the family are always front row at the fashion shows, looking chic and sophisticated.

