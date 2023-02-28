Salma Hayek adds chicken soup to her skincare routine: Discover her beauty secret

Salma Hayek has her priorities straight. The 56-year-old Hollywood star is sharing with fans the most important part of self-care, admitting that her skincare routine is key when she is starting her day, but a delicious meal definitely comes first.

The actress filmed herself enjoying her chicken soup while getting her beauty routine started at the same time. “Alright, chicken soup, at the same time Mimi has put this golden mask on me,” Salma says in the clip. “This is my first time with a golden mask, and also my first time with the golden mask while having room service because I’m so hungry.”

Salma can be seen relaxing in her hotel room, wearing her floral pajamas, and serving the soup while having her face covered with a golden face mask. “You are a GOLDEN goddess! It was my pleasure” Mimi Luzon, who put the golden mask on Salma wrote.

Fans of the star praised her for being so real on social media and agreed with her in the comment section. “Only us Latinas know that beauty is important but eating is too,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I don’t know what I want more, the chicken soup or the mask.”

Salma is always taking care of her skin, and she previously revealed her beauty secret during an interview with Elle. “I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us.”

“Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings,” she explained back in 2015.