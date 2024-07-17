Salma Hayek shows off her incredible voice at her mom's 80th birthday

Salma Hayek surprised her closest friends and family members during the 80th birthday celebration of her mom, Diana Jimenez Medina. The Mexican icon showed off her incredible voice in front of her inner circle, revealing that it was a very emotional moment as her mom and her aunt also took the microphone.

The happy family reunited at Salma's home in Los Angeles, with the actress documenting the moment on social media, sharing clips of the celebration. Online users praised the star for her voice, with many sharing their surprise as they were not aware of the singing skills of the family, with her dad joining the band at one point.

"In my house, there is no party without dancing and singing," Salma wrote on Instagram. "Oh wow!!…her mama was singing opera for real," one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Is there anything Queen Salma the goddess can’t do? What a talented lady."

"Happy 80th birthday, Mom, and happy 77th birthday, Aunt Charo! I love you both very much. Mom, each year I celebrate your life with more love and gratitude," Salma wrote, posting a group photo and showing their sweet moment together.

The family organized a traditional Mexican celebration, with a Mariachi band and traditional food and decorations. Salma is known to be very close to her family, and always spends quality time with her loved ones, including during special dates and birthdays.

Online users praised her for keeping the traditions alive and celebrating her roots with her friends. "You make all Mexicans proud," one person added.