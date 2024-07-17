Historic 2024 Emmy nominations for Latina actresses and producers

The 2024 Emmy nominations have marked a significant milestone for Latina representation in the television industry. Several talented Latinas have received nods in various prestigious categories this year, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the field.

© Getty Images Liza Colón-Zayas Liza Colón-Zayas has been nominated for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" for her exceptional performance in FX's "The Bear." Her portrayal has resonated with audiences and critics, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress.



© Getty Images Sofía Vergara In the category of "Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie," Sofía Vergara has been recognized for her work in Netflix's "Griselda." Vergara's role in the series has demonstrated her ability to tackle complex characters, further cementing her status as one of the leading actresses in the industry.



© Getty Images Selena Gomez Selena Gomez has made history by becoming the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer. She is nominated in the "Best Comedy Series" category for her contributions as Executive Producer on Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building." Additionally, Gomez received her first acting Emmy nomination for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" for portraying Mabel in the same show. This dual recognition underscores Gomez's multifaceted talent and significant impact on television.



© GettyImages Eiza González Eiza González's hit Netflix thriller Three-Body Problem received a 2024 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Drama Series."

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET on ABC. The Creative Arts ceremonies, where most of the Emmy trophies are awarded, are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8. The host for the ABC Emmys ceremony has yet to be announced. For the second consecutive year, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will executive produce the telecast.

These nominations not only celebrate the individual achievements of these talented Latinas but also represent a broader movement toward greater diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.