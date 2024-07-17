Emmy nominations 2024: How to watch the ceremony and full list of nominees

The Emmy Awards are coming. The event, which will mark the second Emmy ceremony of this year, will be held on September 15th. Today, nominations will be announced by actors and Emmy winners and nominees Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale. The ceremony will be hosted at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre and will show the TV shows, actors, writers, and creatives that made the best television of the year.

How to watch?

© Getty Images There will be two Emmy ceremonies this year

The Emmy Nominations ceremony will kick off today, at 11:30 AM ET. You can watch the full live stream on the Emmys.com.

How do nominations work?

Since there will be two Emmy award shows this year, people are understandably confused. The first ceremony took place on January 15th. It was scheduled for an earlier date and had to be postponed due to the writer's strike, which affected many awards shows and programs.

This year TV shows that aired between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, will be considered for nominations.

Which shows will likely be nominated?

There are always surprises and snubs in awards shows, but many experts have a few favorites this year. Following the end of "Succession," there are spots that will likely be filled by new programs and actors. One that's expected to get some recognition is "Shogun," which aired on Hulu and explored a war conflict in feudal Japan. The series' actors, in particular Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are likely to get acting nominations.

Other programs that are rumored to get some attention include "The Bear," and "Fallout."

How to watch the Emmys?

© GettyImages "The Bear" was one of the winners at January's Emmy awards

This year's Emmys will air on Sunday, September 15th, and can be watched live on ABC or the following day on Hulu. It can also be live streamed in apps like Hulu Live, Fubo, SlingTV, and more.

See full list of nominations

Limited series

“Baby Reindeer”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley” “True Detective: Night Country”

Limited series / TV movie lead actress

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Limited series / TV movie lead actor

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley"

Limited series / TV movie supporting actress

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Limited series / TV movie supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: North Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Drama series

“The Crown” “Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Drama lead actress

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Drama lead actor

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Drama supporting actress

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Drama supporting actor

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy lead actress

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Comedy lead actor

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows,”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Comedy supporting actress

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy supporting actor

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Television movie

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“Quiz Lady”

“Red, White and Royal Blue”

“Scoop” “Unfrosted”

Talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Competition program