'Euphoria' season 3: All we know about the HBO hit series

"Euphoria" has been one of HBO's biggest hits. That's saying something, considering the channel has been the home of juggernauts like "The Sopranos" and "Game of Thrones." Aside from providing stylish visuals and dramatic storylines, "Euphoria" has served as an incredible launching pad for a cast of young actors, delivering a new generation of performers primed to shape the future of Hollywood. After three years in limbo, HBO has finally announced new developments. Here's all we know about "Euphoria" season 3:

When is season 3 returning?

A lot of information regarding the third season of "Euphoria" is being kept under wraps, but it's been confirmed by HBO that the series will begin production in January 2025. According to this timeline, the show might premiere, at its earliest, within eight to 10 months of it wrapping production. So we'll likely have season 3 by early 2026, two years from now.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice-president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, in an official press release. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Are all cast members returning?

It's been confirmed that some of the series leads will be returning for a new season. These names include Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney.

What is the show going to be about?

The plot of the new season of the show has been guarded heavily, with it going through many iterations over the past three years. It appears like Sam Levinson was interested in having Rue (Zendaya) work as a private detective but that idea appears to be discarded. At the end of season 2, Rue appeared to embrace recovery, a new step in her development. It's likely the new season will explore her path to recovery.

How old are these kids again?

"Euphoria" began in 2019. It's been five years and only two seasons have come out, making it into one of HBO's slowest releases. While the characters were all based in high school, the series will likely explore a time jump considering the ages of the actors, who are now in their late '20s.