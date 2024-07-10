Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney's ' 'Eden' gets a release date

Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney are starring in one of the most star-studded films of the year. "Eden," directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, will be premiering at the Toronto Film Festival.

© GettyImages Sydney Sweeney at 92NY

The Toronto Film Festival will take place this September, starting on September 5th and concluding on the 15th. The film will premiere at the festival during this time frame, with dozens of celebrities likely in attendance.

"Eden" stars a cast that includes Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, Daniel Bruhl, Felix Kammarer, Toby Wallace, and more. While many of the film's details have been kept under wrap, the film was inspired on a true story, and follows a group of people that escaped to the Galapagos Island after being disillusioned from the harms of World War I.

© Getty Images

More details about 'Eden'

According to Bruhl, as reported by Marca, the film is "about a bunch of people who wanted to leave Europe and Germany-traumatized after the First World War and the depression and aftermath of all that and trying to create a new way of life."

The film's producers described it more abstractly. According to Deadline, 'Eden' “explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful." It was originally titled as "Origin of the Species," and appears to have a thriller or science fiction vibe.

Howard revealed that the film was shot in Australia and shared a post on Instagram commemorating the conclusion of the shooting process. The photo shows a film slate that reads the film's title, and appears to be located somewhere in the woods or the jungle. “That’s a wrap on Eden, our latest project,” he wrote in the caption. “It was a challenging one, but our tremendous cast and crew made it a gratifying and even thrilling creative journey.”