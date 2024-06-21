Selena Gomez could become the most nominated Latina producer ever

Selena Gomez is an accomplished singer, actress, and media personality. What some people may not know is that she's an even more accomplished producer, being involved in all manner of projects, ranging from "13 Reasons Why" to "Only Murders In the Building." In a new podcast, Gomez addressed the various projects that she's working on, the Cannes debut of the acclaimed "Emilia Perez," and the fact that she could become the first Latina to earn three Emmy nominations as a producer.

© Dominique Charriau Selena Gomez in Cannes

Gomez was featured on Variety's "Awards Circuit Podcast," where she discussed her career and her dreams in depth. After the host revealed that she could soon break Emmy records as a Latina, surpassing Salma Hayek, who has two nominations for her work on "Ugly Betty," Gomez seemed shocked to learn this information. "I don’t know. I didn’t even know that, so these little nuggets of information keep me going," she said.

"They make me proud. I’ve always been proud of my last name, heritage, and culture, but I need to stop more and realize how great this is. If it’s true, I can’t wait to tell my dad."

Gomez on her upcoming film 'Emilia Perez'

Gomez also discussed her most recent film, "Emilia Perez," and working alongside revered filmmaker Jacques Audiard. The project earned her, alongside Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana, a Cannes acting award and became one of the most discussed movies in the festival. " I’m so lucky because the people in my life have great taste, which has helped me learn and grow. It’s nice to have guidance from others who would be amazing to work with, whether in writing or production," she said.

"My mom started it all by helping me get “Spring Breakers,” a project I’m proud of despite its uniqueness. The taste around me has shaped my own. Working with Zoe, Édgar, and Karla, we often can’t believe he is directing us. Even when he gave me directions about being sad, I was just so happy."