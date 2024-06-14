Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunited after busy schedules

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco have again found solace in each other’s company. On Wednesday, June 12, Blanco, 36, shared a heartfelt snap of Gomez, 31, on his Instagram Stories, expressing his joy at their reunion after a period apart.

The photo captured Gomez in a serene moment; her eyes closed as she rested on what appeared to be a white pillow. Her hair tied up in a casual bun, the star looked relaxed and comfortable, her makeup-free face partially hidden under a blanket. Across the image, Blanco wrote, “she’s back,” encapsulating his delight at having his girlfriend by his side once more.

©Benny Blanco



Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunited after packed schedules

In recent weeks, Gomez’s schedule has been packed with high-profile engagements. The multi-talented star attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new film, “Emilia Perez,” and has been busy filming the latest season of “Only Murders in the Building” in New York City. Her professional commitments have kept her on the move, but the couple’s reunion underscores the strength of their relationship amidst their demanding careers.

Their love story has been a topic of interest, particularly following Gomez’s revelation about her plans to adopt a baby before she started dating Blanco. “He isn’t my only source of happiness,” Gomez told Time, highlighting her journey towards self-reliance and fulfillment beyond romantic relationships. Gomez has been notably open about her difficulties with being single, describing a period of intense self-reflection. “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” she admitted.

In response to her time alone, Gomez devised a plan to ensure she would have a family, regardless of her relationship status. “I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” she shared. At 31, Gomez still has time before reaching her self-imposed deadline, but her current relationship with Blanco has brought new possibilities to her plans. In a recent Howard Stern interview, Blanco expressed his desire to marry and have children with Gomez.