Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share a tender kiss during a romantic stroll

Love was definitely in the air in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood as Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, were spotted sharing a tender kiss during a romantic stroll. The couple looked every bit the picture of young love, radiating joy and affection as they walked hand in hand, sipping on iced coffee and flashing bright smiles.

Millie, the star of “Stranger Things,” looked effortlessly retro, chic, and summer-ready in a sleeveless white top paired with vibrant yellow shorts. Her outfit was completed with crisp white sneakers, which added a casual yet stylish touch.

Jake, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, complemented Millie’s look perfectly. He sported a classic white tee and blue shorts, finishing his laid-back look with white sneakers and a green cap. The couple’s coordinated white sneakers added a subtle touch of unity to their outfits.

Fans who have followed Millie and Jake’s relationship will not be surprised by this romantic outing. The pair, known to share glimpses of their love on social media, have often expressed how much they cherish each other.

Details about their secret wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi surprised their fans after revealing details about their secret wedding. The couple celebrated their love in a private ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family. A rumored bigger wedding is set to take place at the end of the year. The family, including Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, shared their excitement.

During his interview with BBC’s The One Show, the fan-favorite musician confirmed the wedding, and revealed that it was in fact a “very small family wedding.” Adding: “The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he said during the interview, adding that the rumors about the secret wedding were “true.” Millie previously talked about her love for Jake, explaining why she thought he was “the one.”