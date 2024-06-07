Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding: Jon Bon Jovi talks about the ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi surprised their fans after details about their secret wedding were revealed. The celebrity couple celebrated their love in a private ceremony, surrounded by their closest friends and family members, and while a rumored bigger wedding is set to take place at the end of the year, the family has shared their excitement, including Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi.

During his interview with BBC’s The One Show, the fan-favorite musician confirmed the wedding, and revealed that it was in fact a “very small family wedding.” He went on to talk about the ‘Stranger Things’ star and praised her bridal look, as well as shared the excitement his son was feeling at the special moment.

“The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he said during the interview, adding that the rumors about the secret wedding were “true.” Millie previously talked about her love for Jake, explaining why she thought he was “the one.”

“You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him,” she said to The Sunday Times in August 2023.

“My parents adore him. (Jake and I) both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” she said to the publication. “His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”