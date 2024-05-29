Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate their marriage while out shopping in The Hamptons

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are celebrating. The young couple, who married privately over the weekend, was photographed having fun in The Hamptons as they visited some stores and went shopping.

The pair was photographed walking towards their car, having a laugh toggether as they carried some purchases in recyclable bags. Bongiovi wore baggy jeans, white sneakers, and an oversized t-shirt, while Brown wore some striped pants, white sandals, and a white top. They both rounded out their looks with sunglasses. They were both wearing their wedding bands, but have yet to share the news or share photos on social media.

The couple, who’ve been dating for around three years, decided to marry privately and with their family over the weekend. Bongiovi’s father confirmed the news on an appearance on BBC’s “The One Show.”

More details about the wedding

Jon Bon Jovi revealed that the couple had recently married, and that they were doing “great.”

“They’re absolutely fantastic,” he said. “It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. Yeah, it’s true.”

Bobby Brown’s “Stranger Things” co-star Matthew Modine revealed that he’d be serving as the couple’s wedding officiant. “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” he said to Access Daily. “So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife.”