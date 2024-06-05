Millie Bobby Brown’s pregnancy plans after marriage with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is living the dream after her secret wedding to Jake Bongiovi. The ‘Stranger Things’ star has been enjoying her time with her husband after the intimate celebration, and while she is also working on different projects, it seems she is also planning to expand her family soon, as new reports indicate.

A source close to the couple revealed to the Daily Mail that the young couple seems to be ready for the next step in their marriage. They are also planning a bigger ceremony for later in the year, where they will be surrounded by their friends and family members.

“Millie is 20 years young and loves being married, and though she is enjoying the moments she is making with Jake when it comes to plans to start a family, they’d like to start sooner rather than later,” an insider said to the publication, adding that she is waiting until her schedule is not that busy.

“Once her commitments with Stranger Things are finally over, that is when she’d like to have them start trying,” the source said, explaining that “She and Jake are looking forward to their future and that most certainly includes kids. She wants to be a young mom.”

The happy couple was also seen at Universal Studios over the weekend, holding hands and enjoying their time together. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” a source said to The Sun. “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”